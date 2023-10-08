ICC World Cup: Sri Lanka vs South Africa

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th October 2023 3:04 pm IST
New Delhi: South Africa's bowler Gerald Coetzee celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's batter Dunith Wellalage during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and South Africa, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: South Africa’s batter Quinton De Kock celebrates his century during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: South Africa’s bowler Gerald Coetzee celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s batter Dunith Wellalage during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and South Africa, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Sri Lanka’s batter Dasun Shanaka plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and South Africa, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Sri Lanka’s batter Charith Asalanka walks off the field after his dismissal during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and South Africa, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: South Africa’s bowler Keshav Maharaj during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and South Africa, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Sri Lanka’s batter Dasun Shanaka celebrates his half-century during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and South Africa, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma

