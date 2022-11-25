ICFAI Business School offers unique curriculum in its management program

Hyderabad: ICFAI Business School (IBS) Case Development Centre has more than 5500 Case Studies, structured assignments, and teaching notes which is the USP and one of the added advantages of pursuing a management program from ICFAI Business School (IBS).

Case-Based teaching methodology enables students to understand real-world corporate issues while learning and hence bridge the gap between theoretical learning and practical knowledge.

For the upcoming session, ICFAI Business School has announced scholarship program worth 10 Crores which will be distributed among students who fulfill the required criteria.

Case-Based Learning:

The case development center of ICFAI Business School has one of the largest case repositories. IBSCDC is leading in Asia Pacific and third position globally. ICFAI Business School (IBS) case studies are recognized worldwide. Access to such a huge case repository is one of the major benefits as it helps students understand the problem of the corporate world in a real-world scenario.

ICFAI Business School Scholarship Program:

For the year 2023-25, ICFAI Business School has announced a scholarship program worth Rs 10 Crores. This opportunity can be availed by the toppers of IBSAT 2022 and is also subject to certain terms and conditions. This program is very motivating for the applicants to prepare well for IBSAT 2022 which guarantees higher competition also.

The scholarship amount will be adjusted during the fee payments in the first and second semesters.

Excellent Placements

Class of 2020-22 in ICFAI Business School (IBS) has acquired 99% of total placements (as an average of all the nine branches), with INR 53.45 LPA being the highest international package offered and INR 21 LPA being the highest national package offered. The top 10% package is offered at INR 14.31 LPA. The overall average package offered is INR 8.71 LPA. ICFAI Business School (IBS) has maintained a great track record in terms of placement which is getting better every year.

The selection process for ICFAI Business School

Every year, thousands of students apply for IBSAT (an online computer-based aptitude test conducted by ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education). The test consists of 140 multiple choice questions for 120 minutes and contains no negative marking. The test aims at identifying the applicants’ abilities in areas such as quantitative techniques, vocabulary, reading comprehension, analytical reasoning, data interpretation, etc.

IBSAT 2022:

This year IBSAT will be conducted on the 24th and 25th of December. The candidates may appear for the test from anywhere provided they have a device and a stable internet connection for the 2 hours of the test.

The application process for IBSAT 2022 for the batch of 2023-25 is still ongoing and will be open till 3rd week of December 2022. Apply Online by visiting https://admissions.ibsindia.org/ibsat2022/registration/index.asp?utm_source=PR&utm_campaign=IBSAT2022 or Purchase Bulletin by visiting the closest ICFAI Business School (IBS) Information Office and apply physically. To find out the nearest ICFAI Business School (IBS) Information Office from their location, one may visit https://ibsindia.org/contact-us/ and can easily be directed to the same piece of information.

The results for IBSAT 2022 will be announced by 1st week of January 2023 which will be followed by further steps of the selection process. Those who qualify for IBSAT 2022 will be notified about their date for Group Discussion and PI through an e-mail. GD and PI procedures will be conducted during February/March 2023.

Selection for non-IBSAT applicants:

Candidates who have not applied for IBSAT/is not applying for IBSAT and qualifies the percentile score through any of the other entrance tests (whose scores are accepted by IBS) may apply for GD and PI. The other tests whose scores are accepted in IBS are CAT, XAT, GMAT, and NMAT by GMAC.

The final selection of the students for the batch of 2023-25 will be done based on academic history and their performance in GD and PI.

Why ICFAI Business School (IBS)?

There are many reasons for choosing ICFAI Business School (IBS) for an MBA/PGPM degree. However, let’s get an insight into the highlighted reasons that will make schooling at ICFAI Business School (IBS) highly advantageous.

Awards and Accreditations:

Recently IBS’s The IFHE (ICFAI Foundation of Higher Education, deemed to be a University under section 3 of the UGC Act of 1956) has earned the ‘Best Private University’ award from the World Education Congress. This reputed award adds great honour in acknowledging ICFAI Business School (IBS) as a prestigious B-school growing and performing at par with global standards.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) Hyderabad, is certified with many prestigious international and national accreditations and rankings like AACSB, NAAC A++, SAQS, CRISIL, NIRF, etc. Silicon India is an online magazine that has ranked ICFAI Business School (IBS) as no.1 among the top B-Schools of India under the A+++ categor

ICFAI Business School course curriculum for MBA/PGPM:

ICFAI Business School (IBS) has stuck to the basic objective of the course MBA/PGPM, which is, preparing a skilled and optimized workforce for the ever-changing and demanding corporate world. The pedagogy and the syllabus are improvised based on the changes and new needs rising in the corporate sector.

Here are a few key features of the MBA/PGPM curriculum at ICFAI Business School (IBS):

SIP: Summer Internship Program is a very important portion of the two-year time students spent in ICFAI Business School (IBS) during their MBA/PGPM program. SIP lasts up to 14 weeks of duration, during which the students are placed in project teams of companies in various domains as an intern.

Case Study Methodology: Students are continuously given business case studies, which they need to analyse and come out with a solution that is further discussed in a classroom setup. The case studies ensure brainstorming in students and push their abilities like critical thinking, problem-solving, decision-making, and strategic planning in the right direction.

Soft skills development: A professional can make a mark as a successful manager, entrepreneur, or leader only when he/she can direct a team or the whole organization. ICFAI Business School (IBS) works thoroughly towards improving the interpersonal skills of its students for the whole two years of their stay on campus.

The Career Management Centre in ICFAI Business School (IBS) is constantly working towards getting the best and most reputed global and national companies to the campus. The companies coming down from recruitment are from various industries like FMCG, Financial Services, Banking, Telecom, Media & Research, IT/ITES, Education, etc.

Companies like Ernst & Young, J P Morgan Chase, KPMG, Reliance Communication, Virgin Mobiles, Bank of America, State Bank of India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co., and many more MNCs have hired students of ICFAI Business School (IBS).

ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a very popular institution for MBA/PGPM program and every year thousands of students appear for IBSAT, to enroll in the MBA/PGPM curriculum at ICFAI Business School (IBS). IBSAT 2022, for the batch of 2023-25 will be conducted online on 24th and 25th December 2022. IBSAT is still taking applications. All details on ICFAI Business School (IBS) and IBSAT are available on the ICFAI Business School (IBS) official website www.ibsindia.org.