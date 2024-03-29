ICJ orders Israel to stop preventing delivery of aid to Gaza

As part of new provisional measures issued in a genocide case brought by South Africa, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday, March 28, ordered Israel to provide immediate, unrestrained delivery of aid to Gaza.

“The catastrophic living conditions of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have deteriorated further, in particular in view of the prolonged and widespread deprivation of food and other basic necessities to which the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been subjected,” the court said in its decision.

The Palestinian Authority and South Africa, the petitioners, embraced the decision. However, Israel, denying limiting relief and blaming Hamas for dire conditions in Gaza, said that it was working to expand aid in the region.

“Palestinians in Gaza are no longer facing only a risk of famine… but that famine is setting in,” the court said, noting that “the provisional measures indicated in the Order of 26 January 2024 do not fully address the consequences arising from the changes in the situation… thus justifying the modification of these measures.”

The ICJ, in its fresh order, also called on Israel, as a signatory to the Genocide Convention, to take those measures, “including by increasing the capacity and number of land crossing points and maintaining them open for as long as necessary.”

After unanimously adopting the order for the unhindered provisions by all parties of “urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance, including food, water, electricity, fuel, shelter, clothing, hygiene, and sanitation requirements, as well as medical supplies and medical care to Palestinians throughout Gaza,” the ICJ directed Israel to carry out the order “without delay, in full cooperation with the United Nations.”

The ICJ also demanded that Israel submit a report on all measures taken within a month.