Iconic cartoon Swat Kats to be launched as comic after 30 years

The 1990’s cult classic Swat Kats is set to be launched in comic form after 30 years. The animated show titled Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron, the new comic series was announced by Roditeli Productions, along with original show creators Christian and Yvon Tremblay, at the brink of San Diego Comic-Con.

The cartoon was a favourite of hundreds of thousands of children in the 1990s and early 2000s when Cartoon Network was all the rage on television before the internet became common in households.

The comic version of Swat Kats is an attempt to revive the series, which ended in 1995. The first instalment of the latest version is titled MegaKat City Has Fallen. It will see the return of the gritty, gadget-savvy cats.

“We are thrilled to bring new stories to the Swat Kats universe. We’re also excited that such great collaborators are joining us for the first-ever Swat Kats comic series,” Tremblay brothers, creators of the show, said in a joint statement.

The new Swat Kat comic series will bring together writers Frank J. Barbiere and Kevin Roditeli artist Jorge Corona is providing the artwork. Industry veteran Joseph Illidge will be the editor.

In a statement, Roditeli said that this is a long-overdue project. “Badass Kats, jets, cars, crazy weapons, explosions and over-the-top villains — This should have already been a fan-favourite comic franchise for years,” he added.

Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron, which aired in 1993 was created by Hanna-Barbera was well received by the audience due to its exciting action.