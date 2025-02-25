ICSI CS Professional Result 2024 declared; toppers list, scorecards out

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially announced the CS Professional Result 2024 on February 25 and the list of toppers and scorecards are also out.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results by visiting the official ICSI website. To access their scorecards, candidates must enter their roll number and registration number on the portal.

ICSI CS Professional Result 2024: Toppers list

Along with the results, the list of top rank holders for both the old syllabus and new syllabus of the CS Professional examination is also out. Following are the top-performing candidates:

Toppers – Old syllabus

Rank 1: Kashish Gupta

Rank 2: Ruchi S Jain

Rank 3: Divyani Nilesh Sawana

Toppers – New syllabus

Rank 1: Yashee Dharm Mehta

Rank 2: P Nithin Theja

Rank 3: Parvinder Kaur & Nitya Shekhar Shetty

Candidates from both syllabi have demonstrated exceptional performance.

How to check ICSI CS Professional result 2024?

To view and download the CS Professional exam results, candidates can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website (click here).

Click on the result link displayed on the homepage

Enter the required details – Roll Number and Registration Number

View your result displayed on the screen

Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Result-cum-marks statements

In addition to online scorecards, hard copies of the result-cum-marks statements will be dispatched to the registered addresses of all CS Professional candidates.

If any candidate does not receive their marks statement within 30 days of the result announcement, they should contact ICSI via email at exam@icsi.edu.

Following the result announcement, ICSI will commence the registration process for the CS Executive and CS Professional December exam starting Wednesday, February 26. The upcoming exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 1 to June 10.

For further details regarding registration, eligibility, and important deadlines, candidates are advised to visit the official website.