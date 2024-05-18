IDF kills Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader in air strike

Tel Aviv: Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in a statement on Saturday, said that it killed a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) leader on Friday night in an air strike.

The deceased is identified as Aslam Hamaisa, a commander of the Jenin brigade of PIJ. IDF said that in a joint operation with the Shin Bet, they located the Islamic Jihad operatives and struck the building where they were hiding.

Also Read Israel prefers to avoid tough war with Hezbollah: Defence Minister

The IDF said that the killed Palestinian Islamic Jihad was responsible for a major attack in the Hermesh settlement in West Bank, leading to the killing of many Jews.

Palestinian Health Ministry has also confirmed the killing of Aslam Hamaisa. In a statement on Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that Aslam Hamaisa has been killed and several injured in an attack by the Israel Air Force on a building in Jenin on Friday night.