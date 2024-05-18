IDF kills Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader in air strike

The IDF said that the killed Palestinian Islamic Jihad was responsible for a major attack in the Hermesh settlement in West Bank, leading to the killing of many Jews.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th May 2024 9:59 am IST
IDF finds Kalashnikov rifles, grenades in Gaza's Khirbat Ikhzaa area
Photo: X

Tel Aviv: Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in a statement on Saturday, said that it killed a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) leader on Friday night in an air strike.

The deceased is identified as Aslam Hamaisa, a commander of the Jenin brigade of PIJ. IDF said that in a joint operation with the Shin Bet, they located the Islamic Jihad operatives and struck the building where they were hiding.

Also Read
Israel prefers to avoid tough war with Hezbollah: Defence Minister

The IDF said that the killed Palestinian Islamic Jihad was responsible for a major attack in the Hermesh settlement in West Bank, leading to the killing of many Jews.

MS Education Academy

Palestinian Health Ministry has also confirmed the killing of Aslam Hamaisa. In a statement on Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that Aslam Hamaisa has been killed and several injured in an attack by the Israel Air Force on a building in Jenin on Friday night.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th May 2024 9:59 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button