IED planted along busy road in Jammu detected, removed: Police

Jammu: A major tragedy was averted with the timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) planted along a busy road here on Saturday evening, a police official said.

The IED, fitted inside a tiffin box, was found near Narwal by a police team, the official said.

He said traffic movement on the Narwal-Sidrah road was suspended immediately after the detection of the IED which was later removed by the bomb disposal squad.

The official said a case was registered and efforts underway to arrest those responsible for planting the IED.

VIDEO | A terror bid was foiled by security officials in Jammu after the bomb disposal squad removed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted inside a tiffin box, placed on a bypass near Narwal earlier today. The traffic on Narwal-Sidra road was halted immediately after the… pic.twitter.com/IGJLeGfP72 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 4, 2023

The alertness of police foiled the attempt to set off an explosion in Jammu, the official said.