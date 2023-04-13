If BJP leaders’ daughters marry Muslims they call it love, but when others do so it’s dubbed as ‘jihad’: Chhattisgarh CM

Bilaspur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in double standards, saying that when the daughters of BJP leaders get married to Muslims, they call it love, but if anybody else does so then it’s dubbed as “jihad”.

Talking to reporters in Bilaspur town of the state, he also accused the saffron party of trying to take political advantage of last week’s communal violence in Biranpur village of Bemetara district.

When asked about the BJP’s claims that tension started brewing in Biranpur following some interfaith marriages there, Baghel said, “The BJP neither examined the matter (clash) nor came out with any report before calling for a bandh. A fight between two children led to a clash that claimed the life of a man which is very sad. It cannot be justified. But the BJP is trying to take its political mileage.”

“They talk about love jihad. If we talk about senior leaders of BJP their daughters have married to Muslims. Doesn’t it fall in the category of love jihad? You ask where the daughter of the biggest leader of the BJP in Chhattsigarh has gone. Is that not love jihad? When their daughter does it then it’s love but someone else does it, then it is jihad.

“What have they (BJP) done to stop this? They just want to get political benefits from it. They make their son-in-laws minister and MPs and treat others under different laws,” he said.

Communal violence had erupted in Biranpur, located 60 km from Bemetara town, on April 8 allegedly after a fight between school children.

A local resident, Bhuneshwar Sahu (22), was killed in the clash and three policemen suffered injuries.

The local administration has imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which bars assembly of four or more people, in the entire Bemetara district.

Three days after the incident, a man identified as Rahim Mohammad (55) and his son Idul Mohammad (35), residents of Biranpur, were found dead with head injuries a few kms away from the village.

All roads leading to the village have been barricaded by the police. Around 1,000 police personnel have been deployed in the village and around it to maintain law and order.

CM Baghel on Tuesday announced to give government job to the kin of the deceased Sahu and also financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family.