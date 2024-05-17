If BJP wins polls, it will send Pawar, Thackeray to jail: Kejriwal

Bhiwandi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, May 17, claimed that if the BJP won the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, it would put NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray behind bars.

Speaking at a campaign rally at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra, he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had him arrested because he was working to provide high-class education to the poor and build a better healthcare system in the national capital.

“I am not seeking votes for myself, but begging you to save the country,” the Aam Aadmi Party leader said.

“The BJP will not win, but if it wins on June 4, it will put Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray in jail,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi chief minister who suffers from diabetes also alleged that the BJP-led Union government tried to stop his medication for 15 days when he was in jail.

Kejriwal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged excise policy scam, was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court.

The rally was in support of NCP (SP) candidate Suresh Mhatre who is taking on Union minister Kapil Patil in the constituency.