‘If jihadis get into police…’: UP Hindutva leader’s remark draws flak

Leader of far-right group, Hindu Raksha Dal, Bhupendra Tomar, popularly known as Pinky Chaudhary, recently made inflammatory remarks against the Muslim community during a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh.

In the viral video circulating on social media, Pinky Chaudhary is heard saying, “Aaj hum surakshit isliye hain kyunki police mein hamare Hindu bhai hain, seema par hamare Hindu bhai hain. Jis din police mein yeh jihadi bharti ho gaye us din aapko koi bacha nahi sakta. Jis din border par yeh bharti ho gaye us din aapko koi bacha nahi sakta (Today, we are safe because our Hindu brothers are in the police and on the borders. The day these jihadis get recruited into the police and at the borders, no one will be able to save you).”

Referring to India’s wars with Pakistan, he further claimed, “Hamare itihaas mein jitne bhi Musalman the, jab Pakistan ke saath jagda hua toh unhone hathiyaar chhod diye, kehne lage hum nahi ladenge. Aisi sthiti yahan bhi hogi (All the Muslims in our history, when conflict with Pakistan arose, laid down their arms and said they wouldn’t fight. Such a situation will happen here as well).”

No FIR

Since the video surfaced on social media, netizens have been tagging the Uttar Pradesh and Ghaziabad police, demanding action against Pinky Chaudhary. However, no FIR has been registered so far.

One X user questioned, “Is this not an insult to the martyrs who were martyred on the border? Has the UP police given a free hand to anti-social elements like these?”

Another user explained that, “The security and law and order of the country is not dependent on any religion. There are people of every religion in the police and army, and all are equally dedicated to serving the country. Leaders who spread hatred are not a threat to the country, but to the countrymen.”

This is not the first time Pinky Chaudhary has courted controversy with incendiary remarks. In an earlier instance, he urged Hindus to arm themselves with weapons. In another video, he alleged that Muslims have vowed to demolish the Ram Mandir if a Muslim Prime Minister is ever elected.



