‘If you don’t speak up now…’ KTR questions Rahul Gandhi on UoH land destruction

Visuals of bulldozers flattening the University of Hyderabad area have emerged on social media platforms.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 31st March 2025 4:56 pm IST
BRS working president KT Rama Rao and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) questioned senior Congress member and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on his party’s stance on the destruction of the 400 acres of University of Hyderabad (UoH) land.

In an X pot on Monday, March 31, he demanded Gandhi speak on the ruling Congress government’s action. “If you don’t speak up now, it’s on you Mr Rahul Gandhi,” he posted on X.

Video: Amid student protests, bulldozers flatten University of Hyderabad land

Within 24 hours of intense University of Hyderabad (UoH) student protests against the Telangana government’s decision to sell 400 acres of the university, bulldozers stormed on Sunday midnight, March 30, tearing down trees and flattening the area.

“This is brazen green murder by destroying 400 acres of precious lung space in western Hyderabad. You can hear the peacocks crying for help as the bulldozers and JCBs of the Congress Govt rummage,” KTR said.

Even as a PIL (public interest litigation) is pending at the Telangana High Court, for which the Congress government had sought time till April 4 to respond, it seems the state government is adamant on their decision.

