‘If you love Pakistan, please leave’: Pawan Kalyan attacks Congress leaders

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh (AP) deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday, April 29, attacked the Congress for allegedly supporting Pakistan amid the Pahalgam terror attack.

He alleged that a few Congress leaders were expressing their soft corner for Pakistan during TV news debates. He questioned why Pakistan must be supported or defended at a time when India has faced a terror attack.

The Jana Sena party president further said, “All of these people speaking the pro-Pakistan language are from Congress, what will you gain by supporting Pakistan?” Kalyan added that if the Congress leaders have so much love for the neighbouring country, they must go there.

“If the Congress is supporting Pakistan under the garb of secularism, that’s not right and no one will fall for it,” he concluded.

Kalyan’s remark comes at a time when India has taken stringent measures against Pakistan post the Pahalgam attack.

"If you love Pakistan so much, please go there." Pawan Kalyan tells Congress. @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/syzTJAQlYR — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) April 29, 2025

On April 22, terrorists struck the popular tourist destination, the picturesque Baisaran meadow in J&K’s Pahalgam, killing at least 26 people. In a strong response, India announced a series of diplomatic measures, including the closure of the Attari-Wagha border, visa cancellations, the expulsion of several Pakistani personnel from India and the most significant – the abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Pakistan responded by blocking its airspace for Indian airlines, closure of Wagah border, suspension of all trade ties with India and most importantly, putting the 1972 Simla Agreement in abeyance.