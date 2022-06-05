If BJP truly respects all religions, they should suspend Bandi: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday reacted to the suspension of BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and questioned BJP’s “selective treatment”. He asked if BJP truly is respectful towards all religions, why state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has not been arrested yet.

“Should you also not suspend Telangana BJP chief who made an open public statement wanting to dig up all the mosques & impose a ban on Urdu,” he asked.

If the BJP truly respects all religions equally, should you also not suspend Telangana BJP chief who made an open public statement wanting to dig up all the mosques & impose a ban on Urdu?



Why this selective treatment @JPNadda Ji? Any clarification? https://t.co/6tqMLWSW3w — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 5, 2022

KTR referred to a speech made by BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar during the Hindu Ekta Yatra held on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Karimnagar. Sanjay had said, “We will ban Urdu permanently. Madrasas are centers for any bomb blast across the country. They are training centers for terrorist activities.”

Sanjay had also said that they will dig up mosques and claim the Shivlings they find underneath. In response, TRS leaders had filed a police complaint alleging hate speech in Karimnagar. They requested the police to register cases against Sanjay, who is also a Member of Parliament from Karimnagar, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Nupur Sharma, the party’s national spokesperson, had insulted Prophet Mohammad during a prime-time news show conducted by Times Now Group Editor Navika Kumar. The BJP leader lost her cool during the discussion that was on the ongoing Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath issue and uttered insulting statements addressed to the Prophet.

On June 1, senior BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal also tweeted from his official Twitter page against the Prophet.