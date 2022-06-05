BJP suspends Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal amid global backlash

With the growing global condemnation towards Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s members – Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal’s for their derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammad, the party has suspended both of them from its primary membership on Sunday.

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal from party's primary membership pic.twitter.com/QkqkvMdLNF — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2022

Nupur Sharma, the party’s national spokesperson, had insulted Prophet Mohammad during a prime-time news show conducted by Times Now Group Editor Navika Kumar. The BJP leader lost her cool during the discussion that was on the ongoing Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath issue and uttered insulting statements addressed to the Prophet.

There was instant condemnation against her but the national party took no steps to correct their member’s mistake.

Two FIRs were filed against her – one from Thane and the other from Hyderabad.

On June 3, Nupur Sharma alleged that an Alt News journalist, Mohammed Zubair posted an edited video to encourage trolls against her and said that he should be held “responsible” if any harm befalls her family.

On June 1, senior BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal tweeted from his official Twitter page against the Prophet. Below is a screenshot of the controversial tweet

Initially, there was no response from the saffron party over the development. However, the news soon spread to the Arab countries who sharply criticized the Narendra Modi government for not taking any steps.

Many Arab citizens started denouncing Indian products. Reports of Indians, who serve a large percent of the working population in the Gulf countries, being laid off by their Arab bosses started surfacing on the internet.

‘Boycott India’ tweets started trending on the internet. In fact, the Grand Mufti of Oman along with Twitter handles with a large following have called for the boycott.

إن الاجتراء الوقح البذيء من الناطق الرسمي باسم الحزب المتطرف الحاكم في الهند على رسول الإسلام ﷺ وعلى زوجه الطاهرة أم المؤمنين عائشة رضي الله عنها هو حرب على كل مسلم في مشارق الأرض ومغاربها، وهو أمر يستدعي أن يقوم المسلمون كلهم قومة واحدة pic.twitter.com/T58Ya1dGox — أحمد بن حمد الخليلي (@AhmedHAlKhalili) June 4, 2022

The tweets also included a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

There were also reports of many superstores in the Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain removing Indian products from their shelves.

Just IN:— Superstores in Saudia Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain remove Indian products after insulting remarks against Prophet Muhammad by Indian PM Modi's close aide. — South Asia Index (@SouthAsiaIndex) June 5, 2022

The BJP, after the backlash, swung into action by issuing a press release on Sunday stating it strongly denounces insults of any religious personalities of any religion.