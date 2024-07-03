'If you want to hike movie ticket prices in Hyderabad...': Telangana CM sets condition

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, July 2, criticised the Telugu film industry bigwigs for not fulfilling their social responsibility in raising awareness on the menace of drugs and cybercrime.

“They (filmmakers) seek government permission to increase ticket prices (in Hyderabad and Telangana) when a big budget film is released,” he said directing the officials to set a pre-condition to filmmakers as they approach the next time.

“If you want to hike movie ticket prices, you’d be required to produce a short video promoting awareness on issues like drug abuse and cybercrime.”

Also Read Will bring in new act against drug menace: Telangana CM Revanth

Addressing a gathering after flagging off new vehicles of the Anti-Narcotics Bureau and Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TCSB) at the Command and Control Centre in Hyderabad, he emphasised the role of the film industry in societal issues.

The video can be made with the same cast who acted in the film for which permission to hike ticket prices is sought, he said, according to PTI. “Theatre owners should screen these short awareness videos free of cost before the main film begins,” he instructed.

Revanth Reddy said that the government will award promotions to officials who work hard to end the “drug menace”. He appealed to the media to focus more on problems being faced in the society rather than “political controversies”. “Media has the responsibility to disseminate information regarding the good programs which are being taken up by the government,” he stated.

He also extended his gratitude to Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi, who is a partner in the awareness programmes against drug abuse. Revanth Reddy stated that the film industry has the social responsibility of “safeguarding” society.