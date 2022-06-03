IIFA 2022: Farah Khan on humor and hosting award shows

Abu Dhabi: Remember how one joke made by comedian Chris Rock about Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss condition at the 94th Academy Awards caused an altercation between the two men?

The particular incident triggered heated debate on insult comedy.

And now Farah Khan, who is one of the hosts for IIFA Rocks, shared her views about what boundaries should exist within comedy — especially while hosting an award show.

“It’s important to tread a fine line between joking with someone and humiliating someone. We have to draw that line. I am in this industry for 30 years now, everyone knows my sense of humor and I can go a little extra..But I can’t make the other person feel bad,” Farah told ANI during IIFA 2022 press conference in the UAE.

IIFA Rocks, which will be hosted by Farah and Aparshakti Khurana, is scheduled to take place on Friday, with performances from Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, and Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali and Asees Kaur.

The grand finale — IIFA Awards — will take place on June 4. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul will host the main night. The gala will also see performances by Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi. (ANI)