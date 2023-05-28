IIFA Awards 2023: Here’s the full list of winners

Abu Dhabi: The IIFA Awards 2023 was held in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday with the IIFA Rocks event held on May 26, and the main awards night on May 27.

Several B-town celebs including Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, and Sara Ali Khan among others marked their presence at the award night.

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor- Male, Female trophies for their performances in the films ‘Vikram Vedha’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Ajay Devgn’s thriller film ‘Drishyam 2’ was awarded Best Picture and R Madhavan won the Best Director award for his film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’.

There were many big wins at the ceremony. Check out the full list of winners here:

Best Picture – Drishyam 2

Best Director – R Madhavan, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect



Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) – Hrithik Roshan, Vikram Vedha



Best Performance in a Leading (Female) – Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi



Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) – Anil Kapoor, JugJugg Jiyo



Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) – Mouni Roy, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Best Debut (Male) – Babil Khan, Qala and Shantanu Maheshwari, Gangubai Kathiawadi



Best Debut (Female) – Khushalii Kumar, Dhokha: Round D Corner

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Arijit Singh, Kesariya, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva



Best Playback Singer (Female) – Shreya Ghoshal, Rasiya, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva