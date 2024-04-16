IIIT Basara student dies by suicide on campus

Hyderabad: A student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) in Basara town of Telangana’s Nirmal district died of suicide on Tuesday.

B. Arvind (17) allegedly hanged himself in the hostel on the campus of RGUKT, also known as IIIT Basara.

Police shifted the body to the Government Hospital at Nirmal town for autopsy and took up an investigation.

Hailing from Siddipet district, he was a student in the Pre-University Course (PUC) second year. He took the extreme step just two days before the commencement of exams.

IIIT-Basara has reported several student suicides in recent years.

In February, a 17-year-old female student ended her life in the hostel as she was unable to digest the death of a relative.

At least six students at IIIT-Basara died of suicide in 2023. In November, a 19-year-old engineering student killed himself on the campus. He was depressed after the death of his mother.

On August 8, a 17-year-old, a student of first-year PUC, was found hanging in the hostel room on the varsity’s campus.

The student is suspected to have ended his life after he reportedly grew homesick. Hailing from Sangareddy district, he joined the institute a week ago and reportedly felt lonely.

On June 15, a girl student died under suspicious circumstances. A first-year PUC student fell from the fourth floor of the hostel building on the campus.

On June 13, a female student of PUC first year was found hanging in the bathroom on the varsity’s campus. She resorted to the extreme step after writing the physics exam. The student hailing from the Sangareddy district was reportedly under mental stress.

The university reported two suicides in 2022.