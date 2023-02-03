IIIT Hyderabad holds Hackathon on ‘Sustainability through Technology’

February: The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH) in collaboration with the Pravaha Foundation conducted a PAN India Hackathon for students between the ages of 10-17 years.

Hackathon is an event where a large number of people meet to engage in collaborative computer programming.

There were 3 stages of filtration in the hackathon and the final stage was conducted physically at the IIITH campus where a total of 55 teams(3-4 students in each) registered in two categories from different cities of India.

The topic of the Hackathon was ‘Sustainability through Technology’, the purpose of which was to build solutions using technology for climate change issues and to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) no.10 and 13.

For the final phase, the 1st category(10-13yrs) tried to find solutions for the problem statement on Automated water management- Monitor and control usage of water.

The 2nd category (14-17 years) tried to build solutions around Automated Disaster management (including forest fire, litho-disaster, and water-borne disasters).

Participants worked on their solution model for 2 days in their respective teams at the IIITH campus using Robotics, IoT, and App Development combinations to execute the solutions.

For the finale, 3 faculty members from IIITH (Prof Ramesh Loganathan, Prof Hari K and Prof Prakash Yalla), 2 faculty members from Mahindra University and economists(Asst Prof. KeertiPendyal and Asst Prof. Anjali Rajan), environmentalist/founder of the rainwater project, Kalpana Ramesh, and advisor, Agustya International Foundation- M G Subramanian were invited to evaluate the teams based on their solutions and presentations.

On the last day, the panel members not only evaluated the model solutions presented by kids but also gave them suggestions/opportunities to apply the prototype and extend it to real-life implementation.

Everyone including mentors, judges and the organizing team was impressed by the enthusiastic, innovative, and conscious young mindset of the participants.

The Hackathon developed problem-solving abilities, design thinking capability, presentation and entrepreneurial skills, and environmental awareness among the students.

Winners and runners-up received mementoes, cash prizes of up to Rs 25,000, certificates and an opportunity to participate in the next international Hackathon organized by Pravaha.