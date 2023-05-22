IIRM Hyderabad invites applications for PG Diploma in management

Applications for the program can be filled in both online and offline mode with a mandated application fee of Rs 500.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 22nd May 2023 7:17 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Institute of Insurance and Risk Management (IIRM), Hyderabad has invited applications from eligible students, for a 2-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM).

Dual specialisations offered by the IIRM includes Finance, Risk Management, Advanced Marketing, Insurance, Actuarial Science, Operations Management, Human Resource Management (HRM), and Data Science and Analytics.

People with a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a valid score in CAT/MAT/XAT/GMAT/ATMA/CMAT/state CETs are eligible to apply for the programme.

Admission will be based on academic records, test scores, and personal interviews of the candidates for the year 2023-2025.

Students can visit the website for more details.

