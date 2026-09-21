IIT Bombay suicide: Dean Prof Suryanarayana Doolla removed

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Monday, September 21, said Professor Suryanarayana Doolla has been removed from the Dean’s post with immediate effect, days after a student’s suicide.

The institute’s director, Prof Shireesh Kedare, in an official mail, said that Prof Doolla, presently serving as Dean (Administrative Affairs), has been removed from the post, as per officials.

“Any further action will be taken after investigation,” the director added.

Earlier, Prof Doolla served as Dean (Student Affairs).

Sahil Ravindra Wakode (22), a second-year BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hotel room on the IIT Bombay’s Powai campus on Friday evening, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination, according to officials.

His family alleged that Wakode, a native of Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district, was subjected to institutional harassment and caste-based discrimination before he took the extreme step, which triggered a protest by students on the campus.

The protesters claimed that Wakode faced severe pressure and threats of academic suspension.

Following a complaint by the student’s parents, the police on Saturday registered an FIR on charges of abetment of suicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A professor has been named as an accused in the case, which is being investigated by the Crime Branch, according to the police.

Congress supports prof

Congress leader Shama Mohamed voiced support for an IIT Bombay professor accused of harassing a second-year BTech student, remarks stating that students from her generation possessed greater “mental strength.”

“In this suicide, I stand with Professor Doolla. If a student is caught cheating, it is normal to admonish him & ask him to leave the room. If the student was harassed due to his caste, he should have complained to the SC/ST department.”

She added, “When we were kids – we were admonished by teachers, parents for our wrongdoings but our generation was mentally strong. I would request colleges to have mental health therapists for the wellbeing of the students.”