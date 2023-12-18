IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi to offer 25 seats in inaugural course

Abu Dhabi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)’s first overseas campus in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi, is offering 25 seats for its inaugural course.

Dr Ahmed Sultan Al Shoaibi, acting executive director of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, told Khaleej Times that the number of seats may be increased due to increased demand.

The upcoming campus is set to launch a master’s programme in Energy Transition and Sustainability (ETS) in January and Bachelor’s courses from September 2024.

Master’s in ETS focuses on preparing professionals and scholars in the energy industry for sustainable solutions, specifically designed for the Abu Dhabi campus, Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported.

ETS master’s applicants with science and engineering backgrounds will study a two-year program at Abu Dhabi campus.

Also Read Makkah among world’s top 100 cities to visit

On February 18, 2022, as part of the India-UAE trade deal signed, India announced to setting up of the first IIT in the UAE.

About IIT

IITs are national institutes in India and presently there are 23 IITs in the country. These 23 IITs are located in various regions of the country offering undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and doctorate (PhD) level programmes.

The top IITs in India are IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Madras. Predominantly, IITs are known for offering B Tech and M Tech degree programmes.

Admission to IIT is through the Advanced Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). The highest-ranking eligible students in JEE Mains are eligible to appear on the JEE Advanced. Indian expatriate students usually visit India to write these exams.