IIT-Guwahati female student from Telangana found dead in hotel room

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd January 2024 9:59 pm IST
Telangana boy dies after getting IV injection; Cops hunt for doctor
Representative Image

Guwahati: A fourth-year female student of Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati was found dead in a hotel here, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The deceased, who hailed from Telangana, and three of her batchmates came to Guwahati, which is about 25 kilometres from the institute, on December 31 evening to celebrate the New Year.

Also Read
IIT Guwahati receives 168 placement offers on Day 1

“They had booked two rooms in a hotel through online mode. Post midnight, they reached the hotel for check-in. According to the hotel staff, they were inebriated. We are investigating that part,” the officer added.

MS Education Academy

The next morning, the girl was found unconscious in the washroom by her friend, who was staying in the same room. She was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital where doctors pronounced her as brought dead.

“We have launched our investigation and are interrogating all her friends. Other people are also being questioned,” the officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Aishwarya Pulluri, a B.Tech fourth-year student in the Electronics and Communications department.

Besides her, another female and two male students had checked-in in the hotel.

Meanwhile, IIT-Guwahati issued a statement expressing condolences to the family of the student.

“It is with deep regret that IIT Guwahati shares the unfortunate news of the death of a student outside the campus on 31st December 2023. The police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident,” it added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd January 2024 9:59 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button