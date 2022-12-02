IIT Guwahati receives 168 placement offers on Day 1

Agartala: Placements for the 2022-23 academic year at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) began on a strong note on Thursday with a total of 168 offers made by 46 companies, officials said.

The institute received two international offers, the highest being of Rs 2.4 crore per annum, besides a highest domestic offer of Rs 1.1 crore per annum.

An IITG official said that the 168 offers included job profiles such as software development engineer, core engineer, UX designer, VLSI, vehicle engineer, analyst, product designer etc.

The big recruiters include Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Google, Uber, Qualcomm, C-DOT, Enphase Energy, Oracle, Nutanix, Thoughtspot MTS-2, Squarepoint SDE/Quant, American Express, JP Morgan Chase, Bajaj, Rippling, Tibra, Cohesity, and Sprinklr Platform + Product.

Phase I of placements is expected to continue till December 15, an institute statement said.

Abhishek Kumar, Head, Centre for Career Development at IITG, said that the company officials as well as the students are excited to meet face-to-face after two years of gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This gave upper hand to both the employer as well as potential employee to interact one-to-one, giving more space for proper understanding on both sides of the table,” he said.

In the 2022-23 academic year, a total of 1,269 students have registered for placements across different streams.

The total number of companies registered for Phase I of placements is 264, which will be recruiting for a total of 470 profiles.

As many as 78 startups have registered for the recruitment process in the ongoing academic year, along with five public sector undertakings (PSUs).

IITG Director T.G. Sitharam said: “We are really excited to physically host companies on the IIT Guwahati campus after two years. We have recorded progressive outcomes in Sessions 1.1 and 1.2 of the placement drive. I am sure the final outcomes will touch new heights for the institute.”

IITG students have already received as many as 218 pre-placement offers (PPOs) during the academic year 2022-23, the highest in the last four years.