IIT Hyderabad builds world’s highest 3D printed bunker in Leh

This innovation enabled the construction of a form-optimised protective bunker, built using locally sourced materials in just 14 hours of printing time.

IIT Hyderabad, Simpliforge build world’s highest 3D-printed military bunker at 11,000 ft
IIT Hyderabad, Simpliforge build world’s highest 3D-printed military bunker at 11,000 ft

Hyderabad: In a boost to India’s military industrial sector, Simpliforge Creations, IIT Hyderabad, and the Indian Army have completed the world’s highest on-site 3D construction of a military structure, located at an altitude of 11,000 feet in Leh.

Professor KVL Subramaniam from IIT Hyderabad and the team, along with Simpliforge Creations, developed advanced 3D printing technology designed to perform under extreme environmental conditions.

This innovation enabled the construction of a form-optimised protective bunker, built using locally sourced materials in just 14 hours of printing time. This 3d-printed bunker is not only a first for India but also sets a precedent for rapid, on-site infrastructure development in tough terrains.

Professor KVL Subramaniam further explained, “The development of specially engineered materials was crucial for this project. The extreme environmental conditions in Ladakh required us to design a concrete mix capable of withstanding high altitudes, low oxygen, and significant temperature variations. Our team at IIT Hyderabad, in collaboration with Simpliforge Creations, meticulously tested and optimised the material mix to ensure superior mechanical performance, durability, and resilience in these conditions.”



