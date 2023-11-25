IIT Hyderabad, CDM ink MoU on supporting defence startups

Hyderabad: The iTIC Incubator at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IITH) has signed an MoU with the College of Defence Management (CDM) Hyderabad to support defence-oriented startups.

With this commitment, iTIC Incubator, under the banner of iDEX-DIO and in partnership with CDM, has launched Cohort 2 of the Acclimatisation Boot Camp for Defence (ABCD).

The MoU was signed at IIT-H by Rear Admiral, VSM – Commandant, CDM Sanjay Datt, and, the dean of IITH prof Suryakumar on Friday, November 24.

The program is aimed at facilitating the transformation of civilian tech startups into defense-oriented applications.

Cohort 2 of ABCD is a continuation of the commitment to support startups in reorienting their technology towards defense applications.

The 4-month program is inviting promising startups, who will have the unique opportunity to collaborate with knowledge partners, including active and retired armed forces personnel.

These mentors will work closely with startups to identify how their technology can be applied to address critical defence challenges, a press release informed.

Once the problem statements are defined collaboratively, startups will be guided in upgrading their prototypes with the support of iTIC Incubator at IIT-H and will receive validation from their mentors.