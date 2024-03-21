IIT Hyderabad celebrates 16th foundation day

Hyderabad: IIT Hyderabad celebrated its 16th foundation day on Thursday, March 21, with Prof Abhay Karandikar, secretary, of the department of Science and Technology, Government of India, as the chief guest of the event.

Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, chairman of BoG, IITH, delivered the presidential address and Prof B S Murty, director, IITH, welcomed the gathering along with the deans, heads of the departments, faculty, staff and students.

The occasion became more momentous with the announcement of the faculty teaching excellence, faculty research excellence, staff excellence and student academic and research excellence awards, along with felicitation of endowment awards winners.

More than 182 “achievers” have been honoured by the dignitaries for their untiring and persistent contributions to the institution’s growth, a press release informed.

Delivering the welcome address, Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, said, “This milestone journey of 15 years of excellence is credited to every esteemed member of the IITH Community. On the occasion of the esteemed presence of prof Abhay, IITH would like to express its gratitude to the Department of Science and Technology for their unwavering encouragement to support Research and Innovation at IIT Hyderabad with over 500+ Cr funding that includes the recent flagship projects like TiHAN, 5G/6G and SATHI-CISCoM”.

Applauding IITH’s incredible journey towards excellence, Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman, BoG, said, “As we commemorate 16 years of triumph, we are diligently shaping our future strategies to fortify and ensure the sustainability of our institution. Various initiatives are in the pipeline to enhance student learning, elevate research outcomes, and foster entrepreneurship”.

Prof Abhay Karandikar gave a talk on innovation and entrepreneurship in academic institutions and praised IITH for its “innovative instinct in science and technology during his 16th foundation day lecture of IITH.

“India is the 3rd country globally in scientific paper publication, and with the recent success in space and medicine, the public morale for innovation has enhanced. From DST, we are enthusiastic about accelerating fundamental research and encouraging startups. I am confident that IIT Hyderabad will play a vital role in driving innovation for the greater good of the society with its incredible research infrastructure and innovative minds,” Professor Karandikar said during his address.

“We are seeding research and innovations in quantum computing, communications, quantum sensing and metrology and quantum materials & devices,” Professor Karandikar added, referring to emerging areas of S&T.

The foundation day lecture was followed by the announcement of the excellence award by prof Bharat Bhooshan Panigrahi – dean (Academics); prof Kanchana V – dean (Faculty); prof Ranjith Ramadurai – dean (Admin), and Dr Mudrika Khandelwal – dean (ACR), followed by the vote of thanks by the prof Chandra Shekhar Sharma – dean (SRC) and national anthem.