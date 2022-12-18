IIT Hyderabad celebrates third alumni day in hybrid mode

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) on Sunday celebrated its Third Alumni Day in hybrid mode for those who cannot witness the event.

This year, the institute has announced the 3rd set of Alumni Awards with a special Alumni Excellence Award for Entrepreneurship & Contribution to Nation Building, Institute Building to encourage Entrepreneurship among IITHians and be on the motto to serve Humanity.

The following alums have received the awards under the categories:

Excellence in Academics and technology development

Dr Appina Balasubramanyam – EE (MTech, 2015 & PhD, 2019)

Dr Vaseem Akram – LA (PhD, 2020)

Promising Entrepreneur

Ayush Pateria – CSE (BTech, 2019)

Shweta Suresh Thakare – LA (MA, 2021) Special Mention

Distinguished Contribution to the Institute

Ashwin Nandapurkar – MAE (B.Tech, 2015)

Distinguished contribution to society and nation-building

Dr Anesh Kumar Sharma – EE (PhD, 2013)

Contribution to Institute-Alumni Relations

Sai Kiran Wupadrasta – CSE (BTech, 2015 & EMDS, 2019)

“Alumni are the flag bearers across the globe for us. I feel proud and privileged that I belong to IITH, as all our alumni are very young, connected and generous. We are happy to share that out of over 5200 Alumni approx.; we are connected to over 4500 Alumni, and many initiatives like Alumni Meets, Foster Series, Alumni Newsletter, Campus Access, and Alumni-Student Mentorship which are among the initial steps,” said Dean, Alumni Relations Dr Mudrika Khandelwal.

“This will facilitate us to remain well connected with our alumni and will be of mutual benefit. I congratulate Pioneer batches on completing a decade of graduation. Urge to stay connected through collaborations, mentorship, and giving back. Thank you to the batch to initiate the culture of a legacy project,” she added.