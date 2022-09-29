IIT Hyderabad launches introductory Sanskrit certificate program

Hyderabad: Under the guidance of Central Sanskrit University (CSU), New Delhi, a Non-Formal Sanskrit Education Center (NFSE) is established at IIT Hyderabad (IITH). This centre is hosting an introductory Sanskrit course on the IITH campus, and everyone (students, faculty, staff, family of faculty/staff, and even people outside IITH) are allowed to join.

The above course is called the Prathama-diksha by CSU and is the prerequisite for the dvitiya-diksha (a diploma course). This certificate course at IITH will focus on a graded learning method, with flexibility where the students can decide their pace and joining. There are absolutely no prerequisites for joining this course, a press note from IIT Hyderabad informed.

More details are available in the following registration google-form. The course is scheduled to start this October and classes will be held at the IITH campus based on the convenience of participants; interested people are requested to fill out this form: https://forms.gle/EZvquTY1VtdY7Rwh6

Main points for better understanding:

• A unique opportunity to learn Sanskrit joyfully.

• No prior Knowledge of Sanskrit is required.

• Students interested in general learning of Sanskrit are also welcome to join.

• CSU will provide study material.

• An introductory session will be hosted to share more details and clarify doubts about the course.

IIT Hyderabad, Director, Prof B S Murty, said, “IITH, with its fast-paced growth in quality research and teaching, has emerged as one of the top 10 engineering institutes in India in the QS-2023 World Rankings. IITH has established a Department of Heritage Science & Technology (HST) and Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) Cell, which is under the aegis of the department of HST, has been established to nurture an awareness of the traditional Indian Knowledge Systems (shaastras) in the IITH community.”

“The prime focus of IKS@IITH is discovering the knowledge in the traditional Indian systems, carrying out research on the scientific aspects of it and disseminating the outcomes to the world. I strongly believe that the IKS Cell has great potential to act as a bridge between traditional knowledge and modern technologies. As Sanskrit is the gateway to the ancient Indian Knowledge, courses like Prathama-diksha plays a critical role in achieving this goal,” he added.