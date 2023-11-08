IIT Hyderabad partners with Hexagon to open Precision Lab

Hyderabad: To provide access to precision measurement tools and upskill courses for students and entrepreneurs by opening a lab, IIT Hyderabad (IITH) has partnered with Hexagon Capability Center India.

Recently, the iTIC Incubator, a Technology Business Incubator (TBI) at the IITH signed an MoU with Hexagon whose research centre in India is the single largest R&D hub of technology.

As part of this partnership, Hexagon has set up a Precision Center Metrology Lab at iTIC Incubator. This facility will serve as a platform to gain invaluable hands-on experience under the guidance of Hexagon’s subject matter experts.

The centrepiece of this lab will be the ‘Precision Coordinate Measurement Machine’, which is a high-precision instrument designed to elevate the standards of inspection capabilities.

The Precision Center will cater to their prototyping and part fabrication requirements while the cutting-edge machinery will be instrumental in reverse engineering activities for research purposes.

Furthermore, the lab’s resources will not be limited to just the academic community but will be accessible to external startups, promoting a collaborative environment.

Over the years, Hexagon has consistently contributed to enhancing educational infrastructure, providing training programs, and developing facilities through partnerships with academic institutions, colleges, universities, and government agencies.

Director IITH, Prof BS Murty commented on the occassion stating, “Providing the necessary facilities to the aspiring entrepreneurs and startups to take their idea from Lab to Market is one of the key priorities of IITH.”

Commenting on the launch, head of Hexagon’s R&D Center India, Navaneet Mishra said, “Engineers need smart ways to test ideas, prototype faster, and do better inspections. With this Lab, we will power their passion with our technology and expertise.”

“When more engineers gain easy access to cutting-edge technologies, devices and methodologies, they will build products that are faster to market with world-class quality,” added Mishra while hoping for more collaborations with IITH.