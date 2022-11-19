IIT- Hyderabad signs MoU with SVYRI for PhD fellowships

Hyderabad: IIT Hyderabad entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sri Visweswara Yoga Research Institute (SVYRI) here on Saturday to launch the Mahayogini Rajyalakshmi Devi (MRD) Heritage Research fellowships for PhD in Heritage Science and Technology.

The MRD scholars will draw an enhanced fellowship of Rs. 75,000/month and funding for travel to an international conference. Meritorious students with strong credentials in various disciplines will be selected through a rigorous process.

Director of IIT-H, B S Murty, said, “Robust, empirically quantifiable research in the frontier areas of Heritage assets will create strong commercial interest in Indic resources such as Ayurveda, Yoga etc. It is important to perform research of the highest quality and publish in well-regarded fora, and IITH will strive to create a benchmark in the area of Heritage Research.”

Department head of Heritage Science and Technology at IIT-H Dr Mohan Raghavan said, “The Heritage Science and Technology department is one of a kind in the country and looks at heritage as an asset. From Yoga to Ayurveda, tourism, language, music, sports and archaeological sites are all extremely valuable and hold the key to building people’s livelihoods. It is very important to unlock the value of heritage assets through robust science and technology efforts, and we believe the launch of the MRD-Heritage Research fellowship is going to be a key enabler by attracting top talent to work on topics related to S&T in the area of heritage and take it to the next level.”