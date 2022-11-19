Telangana: TSCHE begins online certificate verification process

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday began online verification of certificates for students.

The primary objective of the service is to provide instant, online and authenticated academic verification of students’ academic credentials.

Telangana education minister Sabitha Indira Reddy launched the revamped website of the TSCHE. “SAVS helps curb the menace of fake certificates and provides employers access to quick verification of credentials of the candidates applying for jobs.” TSCHE chairman Professor R Limbadri said during the event.

Similarly, higher education institutions in India and abroad can check the certificates of candidates applying for admission to various courses. Speaking of the verification of documents, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy said, “The verification process is helpful for law enforcement agencies.” He then requested the TSCHE to upload all the student data from universities to a single database.