IIT-JEE mains results 2025: Hyderabad Institute of Excellence students excel

85 percent of the students from its 'Super 40' IIT-JEE batch have qualified for IIT-JEE Advanced 2025.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th April 2025 8:55 am IST
Representational image of score card of IIT JEE results 2025
Hyderabad: The students of the Hyderabad Institute of Excellence (HIE) have excelled in IIT-JEE mains results 2025.

Around 85 percent of the students from its ‘Super 40’ IIT-JEE batch have qualified for IIT-JEE Advanced 2025.

Mohammed Aman Mustafa Khan bags AIR 244

Among the students, Mohammed Aman Mustafa Khan has secured 99.831 percentile in the IIT-JEE mains results 2025.

In rankings, he bagged All India Rank (AIR) 244.

Mohammed Aman Mustafa Khan

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

It is a residential junior college that achieved 100 percent success in intermediate exams.

The institute offers a unique and focused academic journey for candidates aiming for a career in medical or engineering streams or those who aim to qualify for NDA.

The 115-acre campus of the institute is equipped with world-class facilities including international-standard sports infrastructure, a gym, swimming pool, horse riding, etc.

