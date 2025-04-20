IIT-JEE mains results 2025: Hyderabad Institute of Excellence students excel

Hyderabad: The students of the Hyderabad Institute of Excellence (HIE) have excelled in IIT-JEE mains results 2025.
Around 85 percent of the students from its ‘Super 40’ IIT-JEE batch have qualified for IIT-JEE Advanced 2025.
Mohammed Aman Mustafa Khan bags AIR 244
Among the students, Mohammed Aman Mustafa Khan has secured 99.831 percentile in the IIT-JEE mains results 2025.
In rankings, he bagged All India Rank (AIR) 244.
Hyderabad Institute of Excellence
It is a residential junior college that achieved 100 percent success in intermediate exams.
The institute offers a unique and focused academic journey for candidates aiming for a career in medical or engineering streams or those who aim to qualify for NDA.
The 115-acre campus of the institute is equipped with world-class facilities including international-standard sports infrastructure, a gym, swimming pool, horse riding, etc.