IIT Madras to offer tech courses for Telangana school students

Hyderabad: Higher secondary students in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district are set to learn technical courses conducted by IIT Madras as part of the School Connect Programme.

As of July 17, approximately 250 schools across Telangana are partnering with IIT Madras, which aims to bridge the gap between school and higher education.

Courses offered

Students of Class 10, 11, and 12 will be given hands-on training in introductory courses such as Data Science and AI, Aerospace, Architecture and Design, Electronic Systems, Environmental Engineering, Biological Systems, Humanities and others, within eight weeks.

Speaking to Siasat.com, IIT Madras spokesperson elaborated on the courses offered as part of the programme and said that the institute is offering 10 courses, including Intro to Data Science & AI, Intro to Architecture & Design, Intro to Engineering Biological Systems, Fun with Math and Computing, Intro to Law, Math Unplugged: Games & Puzzles, The Fundamentals of Aerospace, Intro to Ecology, Humanities Unplugged. These courses are available for students of Class 10, 11 and 12.

A course on Intro to Electronic Systems is available for all students of Class 10 and students of maths and physics in Classes 11 and 12.

Addressing the benefits of the certificate course, the spokesperson said, “Each course culminates in a certificate from the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education, IIT Madras, upon successful completion. While these certificates do not carry any exclusive benefits, they serve as a credible validation for successful completion of the course.”