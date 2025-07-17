Telangana teen dies by suicide as financial hardship halts studies

Hyderabad: A minor girl died by suicide in Telangana’s Medak on Wednesday, July 16, after she was forced to discontinue her studies, as her parents were unable to afford her education.

The deceased was identified as 15-year-old Madiha, a resident of Rampur village, Nizampet mandal in Medak. She had passed Class 10 and secured a seat at a minority junior college in Kamareddy. The girl’s parents, who were financially downtrodden, struggled to afford her studies in Kamareddy.

Also Read Class 10 student ends life at school in Telangana’s Suryapet

Depressed over the issue, Madiha died by suicide as she hanged herself with a chunni. Speaking to Siasat.com, Nizampet sub-inspector said, “The girl completed Class 10 last year. However, the parents couldn’t get the girl admitted due to financial issues. The incident occurred at 2:00 pm, and a case has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).”