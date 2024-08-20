Ikea piloting same-day delivery service in Hyderabad

New Delhi: Swedish furniture retailer Ikea said on Tuesday, August 20, that it is piloting same-day delivery in Hyderabad and has plans to scale it up across all its markets in the coming year.

Besides, it has also achieved the milestone of 100 per cent deliveries through EV-powered vehicles across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, as per its commitment for a sustainable value chain, said a statement from Ikea India.

The company also plans to achieve the same at its Mumbai operations, where it expects to reach the carbon-free goal in a few months, it said.

Now Ikea, as per its sustainability approach, will enter all new markets, including Delhi-NCR, where its next store is coming, with an EV-first approach, it added.

Currently, Hyderabad, Ikea stores are operational, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru, and two city stores in Mumbai.

Ikea India CEO Susanne Pulverer said: “For Ikea, a sustainable value chain is an essential part of our growth journey. This is just the first of the many milestones in that effort, and we are proud to lead the EV journey from our foundational years in India. We strongly believe that profit and planet can be co-created and will continue to lead with this mindset.”

Ikea India’s transition to 100 per cent electric last-mile delivery began in 2019. Initially, the store deployed 3-wheeled tuk-tuks, delivering thousands of orders a month. To accommodate larger furniture deliveries, the company also incorporated retrofit trucks into its operations and established in-house infrastructure for charging these electric vehicles.

Hyderabad Ikea and others launch 0% interest EMI

IKEA India has partnered with HDFC Bank by launching a convenient consumer financing option for purchasing furniture.

To facilitate customers buying their selected items, IKEA will provide an EMI-based financing option which would be useful to purchase furniture and home decor products in instalments, ruling out the financial challenges.

The service is currently available in IKEA stores and will soon be rolled out online.