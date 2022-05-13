Ilhan Omar denounces assassination of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

US lawmaker Ilhan Omar denounced the assassination of veteran Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces in the city of Jenin on Wednesday, and called for Israel to be held accountable for her death.

The Israeli occupation forces assassinated Shireen Abu Aqleh while she was on her way to cover the situation and developments in Jenin camp on Wednesday morning, and wounded Al-Jazeera producer Ali Al-Samudi.

“She was killed by the Israeli military, after making her presence as a journalist clearly known,” the 39-year-old tweeted.

“We provide Israel with $3.8 billion in military aid annually with no restrictions. What will it take for accountability for these human rights violations?” she adds.

This is happening as Israel razed the homes of 40 Palestinians yesterday, leaving them homeless.



And as they plan to evict 1,000 from the West Bank—the largest mass expulsion since 1967.



Again I ask: what will it take for real accountability?https://t.co/ApGlxabM6e — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 11, 2022

However, Israeli officials have not taken any responsibility for the killing.

As per media reports, the Israeli military said its initial investigation showed that a heavy firefight was underway around 200 meters (yards) from where Shireen Abu Akleh was killed, but that it was unable to determine whether she was shot by Israeli forces or Palestinian militants.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, West Bank, and the Gaza Strip during the six-day Arab-Israeli War in 1967. It later had to withdraw from Gaza.

More than 700,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank.