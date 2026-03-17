Illegal hookah centre busted in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar, 38 held

Hyderabad: An illegal hookah centre was busted in Hyderabad during a police raid carried out in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar under the limits of LB Nagar Police Station.

According to officials, 38 persons were arrested during the operation. Police also seized various hookah flavours and related materials from the premises.

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The hookah centre was reportedly operating secretly in the Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Hyderabad.

However, the owners who are identified as Sagar and Mohan are currently absconding.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of Krishnayya, ACP of LB Nagar.

Further investigation is underway.