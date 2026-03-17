Illegal hookah centre busted in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar, 38 held

The hookah centre was reportedly operating secretly in the area.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th March 2026 2:07 pm IST|   Updated: 17th March 2026 2:33 pm IST
Police raid illegal hookah centre in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar, 38 detained during crackdown.
Illegal hookah centre busted in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An illegal hookah centre was busted in Hyderabad during a police raid carried out in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar under the limits of LB Nagar Police Station.

According to officials, 38 persons were arrested during the operation. Police also seized various hookah flavours and related materials from the premises.

The hookah centre was reportedly operating secretly in the Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Hyderabad.

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However, the owners who are identified as Sagar and Mohan are currently absconding.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of Krishnayya, ACP of LB Nagar.

Further investigation is underway.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th March 2026 2:07 pm IST|   Updated: 17th March 2026 2:33 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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