Illegal LPG cylinders refilling continues in Hyderabad, no police action

News Desk | Edited by Veena Nair | Published: 29th May 2025 3:44 pm IST
Hyderabad: Despite numerous accidents, some fatal, involving the illegal refilling of small cylinders from larger LPG cylinders in Hyderabad, the business continues without police action.

The illegal filling of LPG cylinders is rampant in Vattepally, Ansari Road, Teegalkunta, Falaknuma, Chandrayangutta, Bandlaguda and other areas.

A few years ago, five people were severely injured when an LPG cylinder exploded while refilling a smaller cylinder at Panjesha in Gulzar Houz.

“Everyday we come to hear a lot about LPG cylinder explosions in Hyderabad. How can the authorities be so negligent or selfish?” asked Shanaaz, a resident of Chandrayangutta Indiranagar.

“The illegal activity often takes place in residential areas, endangering lives. The police take bribes and do nothing,” said Moin Baig, a resident of Teegalkunta.

When an accident occurs, police crack down on those involved in such illegal activities, seizing materials and booking cases against them. However, after a few days, everything stops.

“The higher officials should constantly monitor such illegal activities and take necessary action. At the field level, the special branch should be active enough to identify the discrepancies and report to them,” Moize Khan, a resident of Vattepally said.

