Illegal medicine sale busted in Telangana: DCA seizes drugs worth Rs 15K



Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, acting on credible information regarding the illegal stocking and sale of medicines, raided unlicensed premises located at Sri Raghavendra Clinics and Diagnostics, Near Masjid, Kistareddypet village, Ameenpur mandal, Sangareddy district on Thursday, January 24.

The owner Naveen had been stocking drugs at the clinic for sale without a drug licence.

“During the raid, DCA officers detected the unauthorized stocking of a large quantity of medicines intended for sale. A total of 22 varieties of medicines were found at the premises, including Antibiotics, Antiulcer drugs, and Analgesics,” said DG DCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy.

Officers seized the stock, worth Rs 15,000 and lifted the samples for analysis. Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.

Wholesalers and dealers who supply medicines to individuals stocking and selling drugs without a drug licence are also punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Stringent action will be taken against such wholesalers and dealers. They shall mandatorily ensure that the recipient entities hold a valid drug licence before supplying medicines to them, the DCA warned.

The Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, issues drug licences for the stocking and selling of medicines in accordance with the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Stocking drugs for sale without a drug licence is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with imprisonment for up to five years.