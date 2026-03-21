Illegal samosa unit busted in Hyderabad; Unhygienic stock worth Rs 5 L seized

H-FAST and Task Force raid Jiyaguda unit; stale ingredients and reused oil found, 73-year-old operator held, investigation underway

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 21st March 2026 11:34 am IST
Illegal samosa unit busted in Hyderabad; Unhygienic stock worth Rs 5 L seized
Illegal samosa unit busted in Hyderabad; Unhygienic stock worth Rs 5 L seized.

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown on unsafe food practices, the Task Force of Hyderabad City Police has busted an illegal samosa manufacturing unit operating under highly unhygienic conditions in Jiyaguda.

The operation was conducted by the Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) in coordination with the Kulsumpura Police, following credible information.

Raid and findings

The raid took place at around 6:00 pm on Friday, March 20, at a premises located opposite SBA Garden in Jiyaguda. During the inspection, officials found that the unit was engaged in large-scale preparation of samosas without possessing mandatory approvals such as an FSSAI license, trade license, or fire safety clearance, a press release informed.

Subhan Haleem

The accused, identified as 73-year-old Abdul Rasheed, was allegedly using spoiled and substandard ingredients, including stale boiled eggs and repeatedly reused cooking oil, posing a serious threat to public health.

Seizure of materials

Authorities seized food stock and equipment worth approximately Rs 5 lakh from the premises. The confiscated items included around 500 spoiled boiled eggs, 5 kilograms of reused cooking oil, and large quantities of prepared samosas, including egg, sweet corn, and onion varieties.

In addition, raw materials such as maida, salt bags, samosa pattis, and unhygienic sweet corn were recovered. Machinery including a fryer, onion cutting machine, and other cooking utensils was also seized during the operation.

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Accused apprehended

The police apprehended the accused on the spot, and necessary legal action has been initiated. Officials confirmed that further investigation is underway at Kulsumpura Police Station to identify any wider network or distribution links associated with the illegal unit.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 21st March 2026 11:34 am IST

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