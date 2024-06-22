‘Illegal’: TDP on demolition of YSRCP’s under-construction office

Amaravati: YSRCP’s under construction central party office at Tadepalli was demolished based on a complaint lodged by a TDP leader that it was being allegedly built illegally on Irrigation Department land, said the party on Saturday.

The complaint was lodged with the commissioners of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC) that the opposition party office was being built illegally on two acres of Irrigation Department land, a TDP release said.

“Following this, the demolition of these illegal constructions of the YSRCP leaders has been launched under the supervision of the MTMC officials,” it said.

According to the ruling party, former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had allotted that parcel of land in survey number 202/A1 in Tadepalli, misusing his power.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy has prepared a plan to occupy the neighbouring 15 acres by building the party office in these two acres. It is now clarified that the Irrigation Department has not given the clearance to hand over these two acres to the YSRCP,” the release added.

Earlier in the day, the YSRCP chief said the Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA state government has demolished the under construction central office of the opposition party at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

Reddy alleged that the demolition was carried out disregarding high court orders.

“Chandrababu took vendetta politics to the next level. Like a dictator, he got YSRCP’s central office demolished with excavators and bulldozers, which was almost complete,” said Reddy in a post on ‘X’.

ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌లో రాజకీయ కక్షసాధింపు చర్యలకు దిగిన చంద్రబాబు తన దమనకాండను మరోస్థాయికి తీసుకెళ్లారు. ఒక నియంతలా తాడేపల్లిలో దాదాపు పూర్తికావొచ్చిన @YSRCParty కేంద్ర కార్యాలయాన్ని బుల్డోజర్లతో కూల్చివేయించారు. హైకోర్టు ఆదేశాలనూ బేఖాతరు చేశారు. రాష్ట్రంలో చట్టం, న్యాయం పూర్తిగా… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) June 22, 2024

According to a YSRCP statement, the demolition commenced around 5.30 am on Saturday.

“The demolition proceeded even though the YSRCP had approached the High Court the previous day (Friday), challenging the preliminary actions of the CRDA,” said the statement.

YSRCP noted that the court had ordered a halt to any demolition activity, which was conveyed to the CRDA commissioner by a party lawyer, but the authority still went ahead and demolished the structure.

According to YSRCP, CRDA’s action amounts to contempt of court.

#WATCH | CORRECTION | Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP's under-construction* central office in Tadepalli was demolished today early morning. As per YSRCP, "TDP is doing vendetta politics.



The demolition proceeded even though the YSRCP had approached the High Court the previous… pic.twitter.com/mwQN1bEXOr — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2024

The former chief minister alleged that law and justice completely vanished in the southern state under the NDA government, comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena, and added that the demolition indicates how Naidu’s reign in the next five years would be.

The YSRCP chief said that the opposition party will not be intimidated by these vendetta politics. He promised that the party will fight for the people.