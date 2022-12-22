IMA advises citizens to avoid public gatherings, international travel amid fresh COVID-19 scare

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association on Thursday advised citizens to avoid public gatherings such as marriages, political or social meetings as well as international travel amid a rise in Covid cases in some countries.

In an advisory, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) also appealed to people to take COVID-19 vaccines, including the precaution dose, and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as using masks in public places and maintaining social-distancing norms to “overcome the impending Covid outbreak”.

According to available reports, nearly 5.37 lakh new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours from countries such as the US, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil, the IMA said.

“With the robust infrastructure in the public as well as the private sector, dedicated medical manpower, proactive leadership support from the government and availability of sufficient medicines and vaccines, India will be able to manage any eventualities as done in the past,” it said.

The doctors’ body also appealed to the government to upscale preparedness for any such situation as seen in 2021 by issuing necessary instructions to the ministries and departments concerned to make available emergency medicines, oxygen supply and ambulance services.

The IMA has also issued an advisory to its state and local branches to take necessary preparatory steps in case of an outbreak in their areas.

“As of now, the situation is not alarming and therefore there is no need to panic. Prevention is better than cure,” the IMA said.

It also advised regular handwashing with soap or sanitisers and consulting doctors in case of symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough and loose motion, among others.