Imam of Makkah’s Grand Mosque, Sheikh Faisal Ghazzawi, unwell

The Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Sheikh Dr Faisal Jameel Ghazzawi, is currently facing health issues.

According to Islamic Information, sources close to the Imam confirm that his condition is being closely monitored by medical professionals. Meanwhile, his family and the mosque administration have requested privacy during this challenging time.

Social media platforms on Monday, February 24, flooded with messages of support, as worshippers share his heartfelt recitations. The hashtag #فيصل_غزاوي has been trending on X, with thousands of users offering prayers for his speedy recovery.

One user on X posted, “O Allah, grant healing to our Sheikh Dr. #Faisal_Ghazzawi, protect him with Your care, and watch over him with Your guidance. O Allah, ease his condition, have mercy on his weakness, bring joy to his family and loved ones with his recovery and well-being, and restore him to leading prayers in Your Sacred House.”

Another wrote, “O Allah, heal Your servant, Sheikh #Faisal_Ghazzawi, protect him with Your care, and watch over him with Your guidance. O Allah, ease his condition, have mercy on his weakness, and grant him the garment of health and well-being.“

اللهم اشْفِ عبدَكَ يَنْكأُ لكَ عدُوًّا، أو يَمْشي لكَ إلى صلاةٍ.

اللهم رب الناس اذهب الباس اشف انت الشافي لا شفاء إلا شفاؤك شفاء لا يغادر سقما

الشيخ #فيصل_غزاوي شفاه الله وعافاه



دعواتكم للشيخ فهو يمر بعارض صحي

دعواتكم للشيخ #فيصل_غزاوي امام #المسجد_الحرام فهو يمر بعارض صحي.



نسأل اللّٰه ان ينزل عليه الشفاء العاجل والتام يارب العالمين .

اللهم أشف شيخنا د. #فيصل_غزاوي وأحفظه بحفظك، واكلأه برعايتك، اللهم ألطف بحاله، وأرحم ضعفه، وأسعد ذويه ومحبيه بشفائه وعافيته وعودته لإمامة بيتك الحرام )؛

الشيخ : أ.د.#فيصل_غزاوي

آخر خُطبة للشيخ بعنوان: قوة الرب وضعف العبد

اللهم اشفهِ وعافه واكلأه بعين رعايتك

pic.twitter.com/nCviQUmFhG — عَذق🇸🇦 (@mut7DY) February 24, 2025

دعواتكم للشيخ #فيصل_غزاوي يمر بعارض صحي ؛ نسأل الله ان ينزل عليه الشفاء العاجل والتام يارب العالمين .

Who is Sheikh Faisal Ghazzawi?

Born in 1965, Sheikh Faisal Ghazzawi specialised in Qur’an recitation at Umm Al-Qura University, where he earned bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees.

His academic research focused on Ibn Attiyah’s approach to recitations and Ibn Al-Mulqin’s work on mosques.

Ghazzawi served as a lecturer at Umm Al-Qura University from 1989 to 2010, becoming an associate professor in 2004.

He has been an imam in Makkah’s mosques since 1993, including Al-Huda, and was appointed imam at the Grand Mosque in 2007.