Imam, three others escape after mosque set on fire during Ramzan in Haryana

The blaze was doused before the fire could spread to other parts of the religious structure.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 12th March 2026 5:05 pm IST
Fire damages mosque in Palwal, Haryana amid Ramadan celebrations. Emergency services respond to the blaze.
Mosque set on fire in Haryana

An imam and a few worshippers narrowly escaped death after unidentified persons allegedly tried to set the mosque on fire in Haryana late on Wednesday night. The men were inside the premises for Itikaf, a practice of spiritual seclusion observed during the final ten days of Ramzan. 

The incident occurred in Tikri Brahmin village, under Sadar Police Station limits in Palwal at around 1:25 am on March 11.

A complaint by the mosque’s Imam, Zuber, states that he and Iqbal, Hanif and Sohail were fast asleep when they woke up smelling smoke.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

The smoke was emanating from the interior of the mosque. Upon realising there was fire, they rushed out and alerted the villagers.

The blaze was doused before the fire could spread to other parts of the religious structure.

A case has been registered against one person named Ramroop and unidentified people, Palwal Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said.

MS Admissions 2026-27

CCTV footage around the area is being scanned to identify the culprit. The police have warned of legal action against anyone who tries to incite communal tensions in the village.

Palwal has a history of communal violence, with the recent one in 2025, when a riot was attempted, alleging religious conversion at the same mosque. Several Muslims were arrested.

“The situation is very bad. Why should Muslims be harassed? This is not right. This is taking the country towards civil war. There is a lot of oppression going on right now. How long will people remain silent? Now these people have started attacking mosques too,” one local was quoted by The Observer Post.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 12th March 2026 5:05 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button