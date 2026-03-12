Imam, three others escape after mosque set on fire during Ramzan in Haryana

An imam and a few worshippers narrowly escaped death after unidentified persons allegedly tried to set the mosque on fire in Haryana late on Wednesday night. The men were inside the premises for Itikaf, a practice of spiritual seclusion observed during the final ten days of Ramzan.

The incident occurred in Tikri Brahmin village, under Sadar Police Station limits in Palwal at around 1:25 am on March 11.

A mosque in Tikri Brahmin village, Palwal, Haryana, was set ablaze in the early hours of March 11 when unidentified individuals broke a window and poured petrol inside while the Imam and three worshippers were asleep during Itikaf, the spiritual seclusion observed in Ramadan's… pic.twitter.com/9Li63uExBA — The Observer Post (@TheObserverPost) March 12, 2026

A complaint by the mosque’s Imam, Zuber, states that he and Iqbal, Hanif and Sohail were fast asleep when they woke up smelling smoke.

The smoke was emanating from the interior of the mosque. Upon realising there was fire, they rushed out and alerted the villagers.

The blaze was doused before the fire could spread to other parts of the religious structure.

A case has been registered against one person named Ramroop and unidentified people, Palwal Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said.

CCTV footage around the area is being scanned to identify the culprit. The police have warned of legal action against anyone who tries to incite communal tensions in the village.

Palwal has a history of communal violence, with the recent one in 2025, when a riot was attempted, alleging religious conversion at the same mosque. Several Muslims were arrested.

“The situation is very bad. Why should Muslims be harassed? This is not right. This is taking the country towards civil war. There is a lot of oppression going on right now. How long will people remain silent? Now these people have started attacking mosques too,” one local was quoted by The Observer Post.