IMD forecasts rainfall in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers in parts of Hyderabad, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls in various other districts of Telangana. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert due to expected weather conditions in the state.

The districts expected to experience thunderstorms and lightning today include Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, Peddapalle, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Jangaon, Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, and Vikarabad.

For Hyderabad, the IMD also predicted hazy weather during morning hours until August 29.

Recent data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) indicates that Bhadradri Kothagudem district received the highest rainfall (67.8 mm) yesterday. In Hyderabad, Asifnagar recorded the highest rainfall of 24.7 mm.

In the current monsoon season, Telangana has received normal rainfall, averaging 627.6 mm compared to the normal level of 532.3 mm. Notably, Karimnagar and Rajanna Sircilla observed a significant deviation of 45 percent.

In Hyderabad, cumulative monsoon rainfall has reached 458 mm, surpassing the average of 422.4 mm. The most notable deviation of 30 percent was recorded in the Charminar area.