IMD forecasts three days of rainfall in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is bracing itself for rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rain in the city for three days.

The city is likely to witness a cloudy sky and receive rainfall on November 22, 23, and 24. According to the weather department, the city will also experience hazy weather during the morning hours from Wednesday to Friday.

The IMD predicts that all six zones in Hyderabad – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – are expected to experience light rainfall.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) report, light to moderate rainfall is expected at isolated places in Telangana.

Also Read Monsoon ends: Know where rainfall hit hardest in Hyderabad

The weather department forecasts that the minimum temperature in Hyderabad is likely to be in the range of 18-20 degrees Celsius, whereas the maximum temperature in the city will range from 30-32 degrees Celsius.

In the current monsoon season, Telangana has received an average rainfall of 843.3 mm, surpassing the normal rainfall of 725.1 mm. Hyderabad has also experienced an average rainfall of 731.1 mm, exceeding the normal rainfall of 601.1 mm.