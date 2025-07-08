IMD forecasts thunderstorms, gusty winds in Andhra till July 11

Amaravati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds across parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next five days, from July 7 to 11.

The weather department warned of possible thunderstorm activity at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema.

“Thunderstorms with lightning are likely at isolated locations over NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP. Gusty surface winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph may also prevail,” the IMD said in a press release.

These conditions are expected to persist throughout the forecast period, affecting both coastal and inland areas, including Rayalaseema.

Lower tropospheric westerly winds continue to prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.