IMD Hyderabad forecasts 5 days of rainfall, dip in temperatures in Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted five days of rainfall and a decline in temperature in several districts of Telangana.

The state is likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls, among other weather phenomena.

According to the weather department, various districts of the state will experience rainfall until Sunday, April 14, which will reduce the prevailing temperatures.

Today and on April 13, Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalle, J. Bhupalpally, Siddipet, Hanamkonda, Warangal, and Mulugu are likely to see thunderstorms and lightning.

On April 11, all these districts except J. Bhupalpally and Mulugu will witness thunderstorms. Moreover, another Telangana district, Medak, will also witness rainfall, as forecasted by IMD Hyderabad.

On Friday, Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalle, Sangareddy, Medak, Rangareddy, Malkajgiri, Y. Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Khammam will see rainfall.

Telangana districts, Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Malkajgiri, Y. Bhuvanagiri, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, and Wanaparthy will witness rainfall on Sunday.

The temperature in Telangana is likely to dip as low as 36 degrees Celsius, as forecasted by IMD Hyderabad.

Hyderabad to witness thunderstorms on Saturday, Sunday

According to IMD, Hyderabad will witness rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.

The rainfall is likely to bring relief to the city’s residents who are experiencing high temperatures due to the intense summer season.

According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the highest maximum temperature in the state yesterday was 41.9 degrees Celsius.

In Hyderabad, the highest temperature was 38.1 degrees Celsius. It is expected to decline further due to the expected rainfall in Telangana as forecasted by IMD.