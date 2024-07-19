IMD Hyderabad forecasts extremely heavy rainfall; red alert issued

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted extremely heavy rainfall in Telangana today and issued a red alert.

The state is likely to witness heavy rainfall until July 21. However, the red alert is valid for today only.

For tomorrow, the weather department has issued an orange alert, and for the day after tomorrow, it is a yellow alert.

IMD Hyderabad does not issue red alert for city

Although Hyderabad is likely to receive rainfall today, the weather department has not issued a red alert for the city. It is applicable to other districts of the state.

In the case of Hyderabad, the department has issued a yellow alert as light to moderate rain or thundershowers with occasional intense spells accompanied by gusty winds are expected.

Though the yellow alert is issued for Hyderabad for today, rains are expected in the city until July 22.

Yesterday’s rainfall in Hyderabad, other districts

On Thursday, many districts of Telangana received heavy rainfall. The highest downpours were witnessed in Jayashankar district, which recorded 207.8 mm of rainfall.

Rains were also witnessed in Hyderabad. The highest downpour was recorded in Maredpally, which received 25.3 mm of rainfall.

Following the rains, the temperature in various districts of the state, including Hyderabad, declined significantly.

In the entire Telangana, the maximum temperature declined to as low as 25.2 degrees Celsius which was recorded in Bhadradri Kothagudem. In Hyderabad, it declined to 29.2 degrees Celsius which was recorded in Shaikpet.

Now, IMD Hyderabad has predicted that the rainfall is likely to bring down the temperature further in the state.